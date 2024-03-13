The Eye of Sauron will feature in a Middle-earth inspired light show this weekend.

The Eye of Sauron will feature in a Middle-earth inspired light show this weekend.

Hundreds of drones will transform FMG Stadium Waikato into a Middle-earth light show, complete with Gollum, Gandalf and the menacing Eye of Sauron.

It was thought to be New Zealand’s first large-scale drone light show and would be taking place on Saturday night at half-time during the DHL Super Rugby Pacific Gallagher Chiefs match against the Fijian Drua.

Fans would get to see 200 drones illuminated to depict Middle-Earth and Chiefs-inspired imagery in a nod to the match day sponsor Hobbiton Movie Set.

Scenes for the audience would include Gollum reaching for the one ring, the eye of Sauron gazing at the crowd below and Gandalf blowing a billowing smoke ring. The drone show would last for eight minutes before fading into the darkness.

“We are excited to bring New Zealand’s first drone light show to our fans. It will be a truly unique match day experience for many and we hope to continue to diversify the entertainment we provide at our games for a spectacle both on and off the field,” Chiefs Rugby Club chief executive Simon Graafhuis said.

The drone show will complement the theme of this weekend’s match, a Festival of Rugby, which also will feature the Chiefs Manawa game against Matatū for round three of Sky Super Rugby Aupiki.

Hobbiton Movie Set chief executive Russell Alexander said he was thrilled to be able to collaborate with the Chiefs Rugby Club for this first for New Zealand.

“Having the opportunity to bring some extra magic to this weekend’s match with the drone show will truly make it a night to remember,” he said.

Gates open at 4pm this Saturday. Tickets are available now from chiefs.flicket.co.nz.





