Relief is at hand for motorists, with State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns reopening in both directions on Friday after being closed for two weeks due to storm-induced slips.

Waka Kotahi/NZTA said SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills, south of Whangārei, will reopen in both directions for all traffic including over-dimension vehicles from 8am on Friday, February 10.

The road will reopen under traffic management - barriers, safety hit posts and temporary speed restrictions - and motorists are urged to use caution and drive to the conditions.

The road will continue to be assessed as Waka Kotahi monitors the oncoming Cyclone Gabrielle and Waka Kotahi will not hesitate to close the road if it becomes unsafe. It has been closed due to slips caused by heavy rain two weeks ago.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager Maintenance and Operations said Waka Kotahi would like to thank road users for their patience while crews have worked hard over the last week to clear slips and complete important safety checks in order to re-open the road.

“We know this is a crucial link for freight groups and the community however the safety of road users is our top priority. With more wet weather predicted we will be closely monitoring the road with crews ready to react if necessary,’’ she said.

“Traffic management will be in place so we urge motorists to be extra cautious through this area and adjust their driving to the conditions, which means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for surface water and debris on the road. We also acknowledge that this stretch of road is particularly susceptible to adverse weather conditions and as we move from the response phase to the recovery phase, we will consider ways to ensure this critical route can be more resilient.”

Heavy vehicle types will encounter reduced lane width through the Brynderwyn site. Over-dimension loads can be accommodated through normal permitting processes up to a maximum width of 7.5m.

While the route has been closed motorists have had to take winding detours.



