A man with a prosthetic leg was caught flat-footed when he slipped on the accelerator in wet weather, causing a crash with two other cars. Photo / 123RF

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attended a car crash in Stuart St about 8pm on Saturday.

A 75-year-old man who had a prosthetic leg was wearing different shoes from normal, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Due to the wet weather the soles were wet.

When he went to leave his parallel park, his foot slipped and got jammed between the brake and accelerator, causing the car to go quickly backwards into the car behind him.

He put the car into drive and it went forward and crashed into the car in front of him.

There was a small amount of damage to the cars and no injuries were reported, Snr Sgt Bond said.