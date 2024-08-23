That clip was labelled “all night long” but cops put the brakes on his exploits after 48 minutes of mayhem when he hit a spike strip and was forced to stop.

The man is heard defending his driving in the video, saying that he is a “safe fast driver” and is “using his indicators” as he powers through red lights in central Dunedin, at one point narrowly missing a crossing pedestrian.

A pedestrian crosses the road as the driver goes through a red light.

He is heard asking a female passenger to pass him a can of drink during the video and pulls down a one-way street to relieve himself, with viewers treated to live audio from his comfort stop before the sound of a can of carbonated drink being opened is heard.

But the comfort was short-lived as the driver finds his exit blocked by a police vehicle which he crashes past as officers attempt to stop him.

He tells the female passenger she will need to report the car stolen after hitting the police car, before taking to Dunedin’s Southern Motorway where hair-raising footage shows him swerving across lanes and hitting a member of the public’s vehicle, telling viewers: “We just hit someone but he was in my lane.”

Police confirmed that no injuries were reported from the collisions.

A police officer's hand can be seen as the driver pushes his car past.

He later overtakes a police car before eventually hitting a spike strip near Waihola.

After pulling over, he is heard to crack open a can and take a drink before arresting officers arrive at the vehicle and tell the alleged offender he is a “f***ing idiot”.

“You’re gonna get , Tasered, put the drink down,” an officer is heard to say.

Police said the alleged offender then fled on foot but was stopped by a dog unit and taken into custody.

The man received a bite from a police dog during the arrest and was transported to hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old man was due to appear in Dunedin District Court today facing charges including wilful damage, operating a motor vehicle recklessly, resisting police and refusing to give blood, among other charges.