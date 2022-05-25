Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
A road in Canterbury was closed for several hours today after a truck plunged 15m down a bank.
Police arrived at West Coast Rd in Castle Hill shortly after 5am to find the truck had run off the road and had come to a stop among trees on the embankment.
"Fortunately, the driver appears to have been uninjured," a police spokesperson said.
No ambulances were called to the scene.
By 4.55pm, the road had partially reopened and at 7.15pm, Waka Kotahi said State Highway 73 was open with stop/go signals in operation.