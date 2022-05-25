The road was closed for several hours after the truck crashed down a bank. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

A road in Canterbury was closed for several hours today after a truck plunged 15m down a bank.

Police arrived at West Coast Rd in Castle Hill shortly after 5am to find the truck had run off the road and had come to a stop among trees on the embankment.

"Fortunately, the driver appears to have been uninjured," a police spokesperson said.

No ambulances were called to the scene.

By 4.55pm, the road had partially reopened and at 7.15pm, Waka Kotahi said State Highway 73 was open with stop/go signals in operation.