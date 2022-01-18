Tully Robinson (left) leaves the Queenstown District Court supported by a family member on June 21 last year. Photo / George Heard

Tully Robinson (left) leaves the Queenstown District Court supported by a family member on June 21 last year. Photo / George Heard

The woman responsible for the death of Arrowtown teenager Allanah Walker is appealing against her sentence.

Tully Robinson (22), of Queenstown, was speeding, driving on the wrong side of the road, texting while driving and affected by alcohol when her vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Walker's boyfriend, Astin Caldwell, near Arrowtown on August 22, 2020.

Walker was killed instantly and Caldwell was seriously injured.

Robinson's application for a discharge without conviction was dismissed by Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court on December 7.

She was convicted and sentenced to home detention for four and a-half months, banned from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay $20,000 to Caldwell and $15,000 to Walker's mother as reparation for emotional harm.

Arrowtown teenager Allanah Walker. Photo / Supplied

She was also ordered to complete a driving improvement course.

Robinson had earlier admitted charges of aggravated careless driving causing Walker's death and aggravated careless driving causing injury to Caldwell.

A nominal hearing date for her appeal has been set down for February 3 in the Invercargill High Court.