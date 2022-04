Police are appealing for sightings of a car following an incident at Nelson Airport this morning. Photo / 123RF

Police are appealing for sightings of a car following an incident at Nelson Airport this

morning.

The car is a white Toyota Corolla, registration number MNT296.

It was seen leaving the airport shortly after 11am today, a spokesperson said.

"Police have concerns for the welfare of the driver."

If you can help, call 111 and quote event number P050318269.

Further details of the incident could not be provided, a spokesperson said.