The man drove onto Ōrewa Beach before abandoning his vehicle on the sand and running into the sea. Photo / Getty Images

A dangerous driver leapt into the sea rather than face police yesterday after they tried to pull him over near Ōrewa Beach.

Waitematā North area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Roger Small said police noticed the man driving dangerously along Marine Parade about 6.50pm last night.

When they signalled for him to pull over, he sped off and drove onto the beach before abandoning the vehicle on the sand and running into the sea.

Small said the man managed to swim “quite a distance offshore”.

The police Eagle helicopter kept an eye on him while two members of the Ōrewa Surf Lifesaving Club headed out to sea with police on board. After a 30-minute impasse, the man was taken into custody by police.

“This was excellent work from all staff involved, bringing what was a dangerous incident to a swift and safe conclusion for everyone,” Small said.

A 36-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with failing to stop, driving while disqualified and reckless driving.