One person has died in a car crash in Horsham Downs, Waikato, overnight.

Police confirmed the incident involved one vehicle and that the driver was found dead at the scene.

“Police were called at around 11.40pm after a car crashed into a tree,” a police statement said.

The road was blocked for some time and was reopened about 4.45am.

The Police Serious Crash Unit was called to the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are also under way.