Police are still looking for a man who left the scene of an early-morning crash. Photo / File

A driver escaped on foot after a car crash on London St in Whanganui.

The two-car crash happened at 5.50am on Friday.

A witness saw a man leave a vehicle after the crash before telling the driver of the other vehicle he did not have a licence.

A police statement said the man was then seen trying the door of another vehicle in an attempt to get away. He left the scene before police arrived.

Inquiries are continuing to find him.