Police have slammed the actions of a motorist caught driving while 10 times over the breath alcohol limit at the weekend.
The driver was stopped by police in Cromwell and blew more than 2000 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.
Otago coastal road policing manager Senior Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen said the incident was “absurd and dangerous” and it was lucky there were no tragic consequences.
“We see too many preventable deaths on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting these high-risk driving behaviours including restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed (Rids),” he said on Monday.
“We know these Rids behaviours can make the difference for if you are involved in a crash, and if that crash leads to permanent and often tragic consequences.”