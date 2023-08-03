Driver allegedly ‘tried to hide’ next to Napier pub prior to arrest

The police presence in Tamatea on Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

A police presence descended on a car park next to a Napier pub on Wednesday night in search of a wanted driver who allegedly “tried to hide” from officers.

At least five police cars were spotted in the car park next to Bev Ridges On York pub in Tamatea on Wednesday night.

“Shortly before 7pm [on Wednesday], police received reports of a small truck speeding and driving erratically on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.

“The truck was located a short time later in the car park of a pub on Durham Avenue in Tamatea.

“The driver initially tried to hide from police, but was taken into custody without incident.

“The 27-year-old man was arrested for resisting police and disorderly behaviour and is scheduled to appear in Napier District Court [on Thursday].”