Driver airlifted to hospital after car plunges down 25-metre bank in Central Otago

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
One person has been left seriously injured. Photo / Bevan Conley.

A person has been airlifted to hospital seriously injured after their car veered off a rural highway and crashed down a bank.

Emergency services were called to the early morning crash north of Roxburgh on State Highway 8, situated between Waikaia Bush Rd and Eliot Rd, about 7:20am.

The single-vehicle

