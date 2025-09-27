One person has been left seriously injured. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Driver airlifted to hospital after car plunges down 25-metre bank in Central Otago

A person has been airlifted to hospital seriously injured after their car veered off a rural highway and crashed down a bank.

Emergency services were called to the early morning crash north of Roxburgh on State Highway 8, situated between Waikaia Bush Rd and Eliot Rd, about 7:20am.

The single-vehicle crash saw the driver come off the rural road at Shingle Creek before plummeting down a 25-metre bank.

“One person has serious injuries and is being airlifted to hospital,” police said.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays if travelling on State Highway 8 in Central Otago today.