Police were called to the scene on Hereford St at about 11.15am. Photo / George Heard

A manhunt is underway in Christchurch after a suspected drive-by shooting in Christchurch left a person with two gunshot wounds.

The Herald understands that a person was shot twice in what police are calling a "serious incident".

Shots were reportedly fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at about 11.15am.

It's believed to have been a drive-by shooting.

One person has been injured in a serious incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

One person was injured and transported to Christchurch Hospital for treatment, a police spokeswoman said.

Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) police officers rushed to the scene.

It's not yet clear whether the gunman has been apprehended or remains on the loose.

Police have taped off a property at the corner of Stanmore Rd and Hereford St.

The police say cordons are in place while they work out what has happened.

More information is expected from police this afternoon.

One local resident told the Herald that police are often in the area.

"The gangs are taking over and they don't seem to care," he said.

"It's worrying because there is a lot of genuine decent people around and it's just a minority that is doing all the damage."

- More to come