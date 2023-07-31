The tree in Lake Wānaka is known as the 'Wānaka Tree'. Photo / Getty Images

A man’s drunken circumnavigation of the Wānaka Tree in his car has cost him a conviction and nearly $1000.

Phillip Puckey, 32, had been drinking at a downtown bar when, at 12.30am on July 8, he drove his car, with two passengers, over the grass bank between Ardmore St and the beach and into Lake Wānaka.

The police summary said he then drove for about 1.5km, parallel to the beach, with the water “approaching the height of his wheel wells”.

Reaching the well-known willow tree, he drove around it, but at one point stopped, opened his door and “fell out” into the water.

Puckey continued driving in the water for about 20 minutes before he was stopped by police on a path leading from the lake to Wānaka-Mount Aspiring Rd.

After giving a positive breath test, he opted for a blood test, which gave a result of 133mg.

The legal limit is 50mg.

The defendant, who estimated he had drunk six or seven beers and an unspecified number of gins, told police he had not put anyone in danger.

At Puckey’s sentencing in the Queenstown District Court on Friday, his counsel Jono Ross said the joyride had been “foolish”, but it was the defendant’s first conviction for drink-driving.

The self-employed wedding videographer needed to drive for his work, so would apply to the court for a limited licence.

Limited licences can be granted to offenders if they can prove that being unable to drive would cause them extreme hardship. They allow a holder to drive for specific reasons at specified times.

Community magistrate Sally O’Brien told Puckey he put himself in a situation where he risked the safety of himself and others, “especially given the time of year and the cold water”.

She convicted him and banned him from driving for six months.

He must pay a $500 fine, blood and analysis fees of $301.99 and court costs of $130.



