Dreamview Creamery is recalling batches of its milk over fears they may make people ill.

Dreamview Creamery is recalling batches of its milk over fears they may make people ill.

A company delivering raw milk to Kiwi homes is recalling specific batches because the milk may contain a bacteria that makes people sick.

Customers should return the recalled raw milk batches to Dreamview Creamery for a full refund.

The milk is sold via home deliveries.

Consumers can visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page here for more information about batch details.

“If you have purchased any of the affected product listed on this notice, do not consume it,” New Zealand Food Safety said.

“Alternatively, consume after heating to 70C and holding at this temperature for one minute.

“If you don’t have a thermometer, heat the milk until it nearly reaches a boil - or scald the milk - before drinking it.”

Food Safety’s acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop said listeria can make people sick.

”Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people,” she said.

”For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of three to 70 days, with an average 21 days, before symptoms appear.”

Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

”If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice,” Bishop said.



