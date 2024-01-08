The kayaker was safely picked up by the police vessel Lady Elizabeth IV at about 9am. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The kayaker was safely picked up by the police vessel Lady Elizabeth IV at about 9am. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Strong winds didn’t thwart the rescue of a distressed male kayaker off Palliser Bay, near Wellington, this morning.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) responded to an alert from a personal locator beacon at 7.30am off Palliser Bay and tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Wellington to search for the kayaker.

The crew located the kayaker at 8.15am but strong northerly winds prevented the rescue team from winching the kayaker to safety.

The crew located the kayaker at 8.15am but strong northerly winds prevented the rescue team from winching the kayaker to safety.

The RCCNZ said in a statement that the police’s Maritime Unit in Wellington launched their vessel to co-operate with the Westpac helicopter to rescue the kayaker.

“The kayaker was safely picked up by the police vessel Lady Elizabeth IV at about 9am and reported to be fit and well.”

The Maritime Unit has been approached for comment.