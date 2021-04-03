Dramatic rescue: Jet skiers and surfers rush to adults and children in water

Jet skiers and surfers have helped save two adults and three children in a dramatic water rescue south of Dunedin.
The group were on a boat which capsized at the Taieri Mouth bar.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to Taieri Mouth, south of Dunedin, about 1.10pm, where a boat had capsized while going over the bar.
At least one helicopter was among emergency services who rushed to the scene.
Police later confirmed that five people were rescued - with a several surfers and jet skiers saving them from the water.
"The group was brought back to shore by local jet skiers and surfers," police said in a statement.
"First aid was initially provided by two surfers who are also medical doctors."
An adult and two children, all in a serious condition, were airlifted to hospital by helicopter.
Another adult and child were transported to hospital via ambulance.
The latter two were both in a moderate condition.
The group's boat is yet to be recovered.