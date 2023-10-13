Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand
Premium

'Poisoning for dummies': Doctor accused of trying to murder partner, also questioned about first husband's death

27 minutes to read
Sam Sherwood
By
Sam Sherwood

Senior Journalist - Crime

Shelagh Dawson was accused of trying to poison her partner when she took her own life. Detectives were also asking how the doctor’s seemingly healthy husband had died of a “medical misadventure” eight years earlier.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The hospital admission

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

The syringe

‘This is your time to tell the truth’

The tranquiliser

The husband

The post-mortem

‘Are you charging me with something’

‘Poisoning for dummies’

The inconsistencies

‘As close to being dead as you can get’