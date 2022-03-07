Dr Shane Reti's column and graphics removed for more analysis

Whangārei List MP and National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti. Photo / NZME

The Northern Advocate today published a column by Whangārei List MP and National Party Health spokesman Dr Shane Reti headlined "No covid victory parade for mental health".

The article said New Zealand should not have a "victory parade" over its low Covid-19 death toll yet because the effect of lockdowns on mental health was not yet clear. Two graphs showed hospital admissions for self-harm, which the article said were provided by the Health Minister. Reti has since confirmed it was provided by the Ministry of Health.

"The ... graphs require further data analysis but seem to point to a story of generally increasing intentional self-harm," Reti wrote.

The graphics produced by Reti in the article, which the Advocate published in good faith, were subsequently called into question. The Advocate and Reti agreed to remove the article from the newspaper's website until he clarified data within them.

Reti said late this afternoon he had wanted to "double-check the data".

"After doing so I consider the focus of the article is correct - although the graphs I produced could have been better directed, Reti said.

"Data provided by the Ministry of Health confirms the number of hospitalisations for self-harm for 10-14 year olds increased by more than 30 per cent follow Covid arriving."

The Advocate regrets any confusion the article may have caused.