Dr Rudi's shooting: Police reveal 'family harm' incident before shots fired

Dr Rudis bar at the Auckland viaduct.

Police investigating a shooting incident at a downtown Auckland bar say it happened after a "family harm" incident at the venue.

No arrests have been made and officers are still hunting someone they describe as a "person of interest" after the shooting outside Dr Rudi's bar at the Auckland viaduct.

Police have searched a central Auckland address as part of their investigation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said today: "Police are treating this as an isolated incident."

Emergency services were called to Dr Rudi's Rooftop Brewing Co about 2.45am on Sunday after reports a gun had been fired.

"Our inquiries to date have indicated this has occurred following a family harm incident at the venue," Franich said.

Authorities are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recorded any footage of it on their cellphone.