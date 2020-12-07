Dr Rudi's shooting: Police reveal 'family harm' incident before shots fired

Police investigating a shooting incident at a downtown Auckland bar say it happened after a "family harm" incident at the venue.
No arrests have been made and officers are still hunting someone they describe as a "person of interest" after the shooting outside Dr Rudi's bar at the Auckland viaduct.
Police have searched a central Auckland address as part of their investigation.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said today: "Police are treating this as an isolated incident."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Gun fired at Auckland viaduct bar Dr Rudi's around crowd of revellers - NZ Herald
- Dr Rudi's shooting: Smashed glass, customers take cover at Viaduct bar - NZ Herald
- Dr Rudi's shooting: Police hunt for suspect responsible for firing gun at Auckland bar - NZ Her...
- Arrest after Auckland strip club shooting mayhem, man in court on gun charges - NZ Herald
- Gun fired at Auckland viaduct bar Dr Rudi's around crowd of revellers - NZ Herald
- Dr Rudi's shooting: Smashed glass, customers take cover at Viaduct bar - NZ Herald
Emergency services were called to Dr Rudi's Rooftop Brewing Co about 2.45am on Sunday after reports a gun had been fired.
"Our inquiries to date have indicated this has occurred following a family harm incident at the venue," Franich said.
Authorities are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recorded any footage of it on their cellphone.