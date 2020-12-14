Dr Rudi's shooting: 'Baby mamma' confronts partner who was drinking with other woman

Dr Rudi's rooftop bar in the Viaduct Auckland city waterfront. Photo / Alex Burton

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A shooting in an Auckland waterfront bar is understood to have happened after a woman caught the father of her child out drinking with another woman.

Police have described the shooting, which took place at Dr Rudi's bar in the Viaduct in the early hours of Sunday, December 6, as a domestic incident.

"[The man] was there with his side-missus and then his main baby mamma caught wind of it and came down and absolutely lost the plot and this all evolved," one source told the Herald.

"So the security made him and her leave, they kicked them both out and then within the space of less than three minutes the glass ceiling was [shot] over the escalator there and they just gapped it."

No one was injured in the shooting which saw seven shots fired into the glass ceiling above escalators on the second floor between the Dr Rudi's and Saint Alice bars.

The Viaduct source also said "it was not the usual crowd down there" on the night of the shooting.

A separate source confirmed to the Herald that Hells Angels and Head Hunters gang members were in Dr Rudi's and witnessed the shooting but were not involved.

The Head Hunters had held their annual boxing fight night that Saturday evening.

And the Hells Angels Auckland chapter had conducted its annual poker run earlier that day.

The poker run involves club members riding around to different pubs, collecting playing cards and winning prizes based off various games.

Last Tuesday Auckland police said: "Our inquiries to date have indicated this has occurred following a family harm incident at the venue."

The next day police arrested a 25-year-old who has been charged with a number of firearms-related offences.

Before the arrest, police had searched a central Auckland address as part of their investigation.

When questioned on the events that led to the shooting, police responded they "are not in a position to comment further around the circumstances of the serious incident in the early hours of Sunday morning".

Dr Rudi's was contacted for comment for this article.