New Zealand|Crime

Dr Rudi's shooting: 'Baby mamma' confronts partner who was drinking with other woman

3 minutes to read

Dr Rudi's rooftop bar in the Viaduct Auckland city waterfront. Photo / Alex Burton

Tom Dillane
By:

Tom Dillane is a reporter at the New Zealand Herald

A shooting in an Auckland waterfront bar is understood to have happened after a woman caught the father of her child out drinking with another woman.

Police have described the shooting, which took place at

