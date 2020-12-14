Dr Rose Pere, spiritual leader and academic, dies age 83

Dr Rangimarie Turuki Arikirangi Rose Pere, of Tūhoe, Ngāti Ruapani and Ngāti Kahungunu, passed away aged 83. Photo / Supplied

By Te Aorewa Rolleston of RNZ

Tributes have been flowing for the late Dr Rose Pere as te ao Māori mourns a revered spiritual leader.

Dr Rangimarie Turuki Arikirangi Rose Pere, of Tūhoe, Ngāti Ruapani and Ngāti Kahungunu, passed away on Sunday night surrounded by whānau at the age of 83.

Dr Rose Pere, also known by many as Whaea Rose, was renowned for her spiritual teachings and ancient wisdom within academia.

Comments online and from those who knew her best, said her work inspired generations and she leaves behind an everlasting legacy.

Associate Professor Dr Leonie Pihama, who worked closely with her, said the publications Ako and Te Wheke, written by Dr Rose Pere were significant.

"Her work has always resonated, it's deeply informed much of the work I've done."

"There are lots of layers in terms of connection to the work that Whaea Rose has always done and that she has generously and openly shared with our people."

Dr Pihama said Whaea Rose left behind a multi-layered legacy.

"I was very honoured to have Whaea Rose do a huge amount of mahi with us in terms of the kaupapa that we have been following around healing, around wellbeing, around mana wahine, kaupapa Māori - all of those areas that she embodied."

Dr Rose Pere was born in Ruatahuna and grew up in Waikaremoana.

Since birth, she was a leader and was thought to have carried the knowledge of a tohuna or wisdom keeper and during her life, she was a renowned teacher to all.

She worked within education across all age groups from pre-school to tertiary level, focusing on building the strength and identity of indigenous learners.

She strived to make sure the next generations were not overcome by a colonial education system, and instead honoured their culture.

In a statement, her whānau said she was loved across Aotearoa and the globe.

"Her life was distinguished by extraordinary service to many people in both Aotearoa, New Zealand and the many corners of the world. She touched many lives and hearts."

Dr Rose Pere will be taken to Whakirangi marae and Iwitea marae over the coming days before being taken to her final resting place at Rongopai Marae, just outside of Gisborne.

Her tangi will be held on Thursday, December 17, at 11am.

Moe mai rā e te mareikura, moe mai rā.