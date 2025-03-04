Advertisement
Dr Lance O’Sullivan, Dr Rose Harris marry in Vegas after Warriors game proposal

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Dr Lance O'Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in a Las Vegas chapel days after getting engaged at the Warriors game. Photo supplied by Rose Harris.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in a Las Vegas chapel days after getting engaged at the Warriors game. Photo supplied by Rose Harris.

  • Dr Lance O’Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in Las Vegas after a public proposal at the Warriors game.
  • They were among 9000 fans at the Warriors vs Canberra Raiders game.
  • Harris is the aunt of Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris; the Warriors lost 30-8.

The fans who got engaged at the Warriors game have tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel.

Former New Zealander of the Year Dr Lance O’Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris made the most of their trip to the States by publicly proposing at Allegiant Stadium before getting hitched days later.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in a Las Vegas chapel days after getting engaged at the Warriors game. Photo / supplied by Rose Harris.
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in a Las Vegas chapel days after getting engaged at the Warriors game. Photo / supplied by Rose Harris.

O’Sullivan and Harris were two of the estimated 9000 fans who travelled from Aotearoa to watch their team take on the Canberra Raiders.

Harris is the aunt of Warriors front-rower and co-captain James Fisher-Harris, who marked his club NRL debut at the game.

Australia’s Fox Sports’ camera crew were on hand to document the moment Harris said yes.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in a Las Vegas chapel days after getting engaged at the Warriors game. Photo / supplied by Rose Harris.
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in a Las Vegas chapel days after getting engaged at the Warriors game. Photo / supplied by Rose Harris.

Harris has shared pictures of the couple’s nuptials surrounded by loved ones who also made the trip over.

She wore a white off-the-shoulder mini dress while her new husband wore a brown suit with a black shirt.

While the broadcast simply identified O’Sullivan as “Lance” when he proposed, he has since confirmed to the Herald that it was him.

Dr Lance O'Sullivan proposes to Dr Rose Harris at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. Photo / Sky Sport
Dr Lance O'Sullivan proposes to Dr Rose Harris at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. Photo / Sky Sport

In 2014, O’Sullivan was named New Zealander of the Year in recognition of his advocacy to bring health programmes to disadvantaged rural areas.

Harris is the managing director of Māori Health Ltd and the founder of Hine Health. The couple are both strong advocates for health in Northland.

The only slight on the trip came on the field, as the Warriors were heavily defeated 30-8 by the Canberra Raiders to start the 2025 season on the wrong foot.

O’Sullivan did not wish to comment.

