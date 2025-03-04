- Dr Lance O’Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris got married in Las Vegas after a public proposal at the Warriors game.
- They were among 9000 fans at the Warriors vs Canberra Raiders game.
- Harris is the aunt of Warriors co-captain James Fisher-Harris; the Warriors lost 30-8.
The fans who got engaged at the Warriors game have tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel.
Former New Zealander of the Year Dr Lance O’Sullivan and Dr Rose Harris made the most of their trip to the States by publicly proposing at Allegiant Stadium before getting hitched days later.
O’Sullivan and Harris were two of the estimated 9000 fans who travelled from Aotearoa to watch their team take on the Canberra Raiders.