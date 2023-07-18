Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

School science curriculum debate: Teachers will need time and resources - Dr Jared Carpendale

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
We want all students to make informed decisions regarding significant issues.

We want all students to make informed decisions regarding significant issues.

OPINION

The opportunities that are presented with the current science curriculum reform in New Zealand allow us to think about our views on the purpose of science education in our context.

Science is a compulsory

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand