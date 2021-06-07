Dozing drink-driver nabbed near Dunedin cop shop

A man recorded an excess breath alcohol level after crashing into a power pole in Elgin Rd at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A man recorded an excess breath alcohol level after crashing into a power pole in Elgin Rd at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

A man who was found asleep behind the wheel a block away from the Dunedin police station was one of several drink-drivers caught over the long weekend.

At 4.30am on Sunday, a 38-year-old man was found asleep in his car at the intersection of Great King St and St Andrew St, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 824mcg.

In New Zealand, the limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.

A few hours earlier at 1.20am, a man was stopped after being spotted driving erratically in Middleton Rd. He recorded 488mcg.

At 1.50am on Saturday, a man who crashed his car into a power pole in Elgin Rd recorded 698mcg.

Less than an hour earlier, a 24-year-old man crashed his car into parked cars on three separate occasions while driving along Highgate.

He was found at his Kaikorai Valley home, where he refused a breath and blood test. He was charged with breaching his bail and refusing a blood test.

And at 12.30am, a 50-year-old man recorded 955mcg after being stopped in John Wilson Drive.

He was on a zero-alcohol licence at the time.