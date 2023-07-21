Downtown Auckland incident: Ferry Building evacuated after men break in, climbs roof

Police have been alerted to two people on top of the Auckland Ferry Building on Quay St. Video / Supplied

Part of downtown Auckland has been cordoned off after two men scaled the Ferry Building on Quay St, a day after a shooter killed two men on a construction site across the road.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public, but the area has been cordoned as a precaution.

Police negotiators at the scene after getting calls to the incident about 12.15pm.

“One person remains atop the building, while the other is inside the clocktower,” a spokesperson for police said.

Part of downtown Auckland has been cordoned off after two men scaled the Ferry Building on Quay St, a day after a shooter killed two men on a construction site across the road. Photo / Will Hainsworth

A witness told the Herald a man had broken into the building yesterday when the shooting incident unfolded.

Police negotiators are at downtown Auckland's Ferry Building after two men scaled the building, and the area has been cordoned off. Photo / Alex Burton

“Six or so police officers went to the roof. The man has been there for an hour now,” the witness said.

“At first police said there was no harm but he has a fire extinguisher [and] the building has been evacuated,” he said.

Part of downtown Auckland has been cordoned off after two men scaled the Ferry Building on Quay St, a day after a shooter killed two men on a construction site across the road. Photo / Alex Burton

Yesterday, 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid, entered a construction site on Queen St with a shotgun as school children and workers arrived in the city during the morning commute and killed two people.

Reid - a convicted domestic abuser who was serving a home detention sentence - was later found dead, barricaded inside the high-rise’s lift shaft, after an exchange of fire with police.

- More to come

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.