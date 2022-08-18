Waikato Hospital has been forced to lock down a ward after multiple transmissions of Covid-19 between patients. Photo / Supplied

Waikato Hospital has locked down a ward after multiple transmissions of Covid-19 between patients.

"Waikato Hospital is pausing new admissions to ward M14 as we have identified transmission of Covid-19 within the ward," a spokesperson from Te Whatu Ora Waikato confirmed.



A source told the Herald this ward looks after patients following cardiac surgery, and also vascular patients.

In a memorandum, provided to the Herald, Waikato Hospital staff were told the situation was "ongoing and difficult to control".

"This leaves us down 30 beds on top of an already dire situation," the memo read.

"We are potentially entering the most difficult time of year so far in the next couple of weeks."

It also stated that further action was being taken to further preserve ICU, HDU, and ward bed capacity.

The spokesperson confirmed those services will remain open and new patients will be provided with beds in alternative wards.

However, they also said that there will be some impact on elective procedure capacity as pausing admissions to a ward reduces the number of available beds.

"While M14 access is restricted we will be reviewing those elective surgery patients to confirm whether it is clinically appropriate to defer surgery."

Current inpatients have been separated. They are undertaking daily RAT testing for all staff and patients until it is confirmed that no further spread has occurred.