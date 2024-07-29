Food and fibre products already provide 82% of the export economy.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarthis an adjunct professor at Lincoln University, a director on the board of governance of DairyNZ, Ravensdown and Deer Industry New Zealand, and a member of the Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation.
OPINION
Doubling the value of exports within 10 years will take more than restating the goal.
In May, Phil O’Reilly — Iron Duke managing director, chairman of the board of business at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and past chief executive of BusinessNZ — explained that exporting happens when a business takes the risk to invest in something new, such as a market, product or service.
In order to assist, the Government can create “an enabling and supportive business environment to encourage appropriate risk-taking and innovation”.
He also commented that trade missions were great, “but what we need is focus”.
That message appears to have gained traction with Minister McClay.
The focus for New Zealand can be identified with the assistance of Professor Michael Porter, a business strategy guru at Harvard Business School.
New Zealand’s competitive advantage is driven by demand conditions, firm strategy and structure, supporting industries and factor conditions.
These include labour costs, interest rates, exchange rates and economies of scale.
Food and fibre products fit the bill.
And, logically, given they already provide 82% of the export economy, it would be difficult to double its value without them.
Providing a focus for the next steps is a matter of identifying what consumers value.
There are many sources of information, and all rely on what consumers say they value — at least at the time of the survey.
Because preferences change, we need to keep core competencies to the fore, maintaining agility on the strong base of pasture-based protein production, and sustainably produced fruit, vegetables and grain for the balance of vitamins and carbohydrates.
A cynic might ask how much individuals pay in interest or simply “extra” for products to support Olympic and other sporting aspirations. Would we do that voluntarily for the entertainment value?
In comparison, food prices decreased in the 12 months to June 2024. Fruit and vegetables fell 16.1% and meat, poultry and fish fell 1.4%.
Restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food increased by 4%, reflecting wages and overheads such as compliance costs.
Farmers also face these increases.
They are not able to put up their prices — except in direct sales to consumers such as through farmers’ markets — and the prices they are being paid do not cover the costs of production.
The latest AgFirst survey on costs of production for milk solids in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty area shows the model average farm (based on data from over 4000 farms) broke even last year only when dividends from Fonterra were included in the budget (noting that not all farmers supply Fonterra).