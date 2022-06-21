Double truck crash in icy conditions - road closed between Tekapo and Twizel

Police have been at the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury.
A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am.
Police say a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.
One person suffered minor injuries.
The road has been closed between Tekapo and Twizel due to black ice.
It's been a cold and icy start to the day for many parts of the south.
Some people are waking up to temperatures as low as minus -10C.
Police are asking motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.