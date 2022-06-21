Double truck crash in icy conditions - road closed between Tekapo and Twizel

Apology for stranded pregnant Kiwis during lockdown, fourth Covid vaccine dose passes into law and trains in the UK grind to a halt with strike action in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have been at the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury.

A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am.

Police say a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.

Ice closes SH8 Between Twizel and Tekapo. Photo / Supplied

One person suffered minor injuries.

The road has been closed between Tekapo and Twizel due to black ice.

It's been a cold and icy start to the day for many parts of the south.

Some people are waking up to temperatures as low as minus -10C.

Police are asking motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.