Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Double truck crash in icy conditions between Tekapo and Twizel

Quick Read
Apology for stranded pregnant Kiwis during lockdown, fourth Covid vaccine dose passes into law and trains in the UK grind to a halt with strike action in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Apology for stranded pregnant Kiwis during lockdown, fourth Covid vaccine dose passes into law and trains in the UK grind to a halt with strike action in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald

Police are at the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury.

A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am.

Police say a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.

SH8 between Twizel and Tekapo is open to one lane. Photo / Supplied
SH8 between Twizel and Tekapo is open to one lane. Photo / Supplied

One person suffered minor injuries.

The road is now open, down to one lane and under traffic control, with grit spread on the highway.

It's been a cold and icy start to the day for many parts of the south.

Some people are waking up to temperatures as low as minus -10C.

Police are asking motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.