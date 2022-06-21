Voyager 2021 media awards
Double truck crash in icy conditions between Tekapo and Twizel

Quick Read
NZ Herald

Police are at the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury.

A truck and trailer tipped in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am.

Police say a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.

SH8 is closed between Tekapo and Twizel. Photo / Supplied
One person suffered minor injuries and the road is closed and grit is being spread.

It's a cold and icy start to the day for many parts of the south.

Some people are waking up to temperatures as low as minus -10C.

Police are asking motorists to take care, drive to the conditions and delay travel if possible, particularly in Dunedin's hilly suburbs.