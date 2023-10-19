Irene Katsougiannis.

A Wellington mother of three is thought to have been killed by her son, who died in Hong Kong the same day police discovered her body.

Irene Katsougianns, 62, was found dead in her Miramar home on Monday and the Herald understands her son, Soteri Katsougiannis, who was listed as living at the property with her, is suspected of killing her.

He died in Hong Kong the same day her body was discovered.

Local reporting did not identify the man but said he was transported to hospital before his death.

Police had earlier confirmed Irene’s killer was a man known to her, and confirmed the Herald’s reporting when contacted.

The Herald understands Katsougiannis owned the property where she was found. She had coached netball and worked as a piano tutor.

She had lost her husband six years previously.

