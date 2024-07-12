Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Double national success for Gisborne auto electrical business

By Wynsley Wrigley
2 mins to read
Benson Auto Clinic employee Alex Kimberley (left) and owners Jaime and Matt Currie with the two trophies awarded at the Battery Town national conference and gala dinner. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne’s Benson Auto Clinic owners Matt and Jaime Currie were “shocked” to win two awards at this year’s Battery Town national conference and gala dinner in Auckland.

Covid-19, extreme weather events and a struggling economy have created tough times for the Gisborne business sector, so the Curries were delighted to come away with double success from a Battery Town nationwide network of more than 100 privately owned auto electrical specialists.

It was the first Battery Town conference held post-Covid.

Benson Auto Clinic received a Heritage Award for being with Battery Town for 25 years and another award for high sales volume.

The Curries got no prior warning of their success.

“I was shocked to be fair”' Matt said. “In our small town, to win such an award, I thought it would be about the bigger towns.”

The Curries have owned Benson Auto Clinic for 3½ years and Matt has worked there for 11 years in all.

Matt and colleague Alex Kimberley enjoy working at a Gisborne business that has operated from the same site for 72 years.

But there have been ups and downs, particularly in recent times.

It was not an easy time to be in business, Matt said.

Jaime said she wanted to thank the Gisborne community for supporting a local business and a local family.



