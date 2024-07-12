Benson Auto Clinic employee Alex Kimberley (left) and owners Jaime and Matt Currie with the two trophies awarded at the Battery Town national conference and gala dinner. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne’s Benson Auto Clinic owners Matt and Jaime Currie were “shocked” to win two awards at this year’s Battery Town national conference and gala dinner in Auckland.

Covid-19, extreme weather events and a struggling economy have created tough times for the Gisborne business sector, so the Curries were delighted to come away with double success from a Battery Town nationwide network of more than 100 privately owned auto electrical specialists.

It was the first Battery Town conference held post-Covid.

Benson Auto Clinic received a Heritage Award for being with Battery Town for 25 years and another award for high sales volume.

The Curries got no prior warning of their success.