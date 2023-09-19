Had a Port Chalmers man been awake when police arrived at his house last night on an unrelated matter, he may have had time to hide his alleged drugs stash. Photo / 123rf

But instead, he was oblivious to police activity, asleep on his couch.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Dunedin police were at the Port Chalmers house about 10.50pm, dealing with an incident involving another man at the property.

‘’While we were there dealing with that, there’s been a 39-year-old male present who was on the couch, asleep in the living room.

‘’Next to him was five 1gram bags containing white, brown and pink powders.’’

The bags were believed to contain synthetic opioids of different strengths, he said.

The man was woken up and police conducted a search under the Search and Surveillance Act.

‘’A bottle was located, containing what is likely to be GHB [gamma hydroxybutyrate] or Fantasy as it’s known, next to a syringe.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said scales, empty bags, and an empty toolbox which had magic mushrooms, a meth pipe, and other paraphernalia were also found.

The man was arrested and is due in the Dunedin District Court, charged with possession of utensils for methamphetamine, possession of a fantasy-type substance, and possession of stimulants.

More charges may follow, he said.