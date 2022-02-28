Focus Live: Armed police raid Auckland car yard, seize vehicles. Video / Leon Menzies

A man who claimed he was the "doormat" of the Comancheros gang in Auckland has been sentenced after he hid 10kg of methamphetamine in his garage, with a street value of around $1.8m.

He pleaded guilty to his role in an operation run "predominately" out of a New Lynn property involving the Head Hunters and Comancheros gangs in 2019, and will now spend almost six years behind bars.

The organised criminal group led to lots of methamphetamine ending up on the streets of Auckland, Canterbury and Southland.

The father of two, who has name suppression, was one of 21 people arrested following a 10-month police investigation dubbed Operation Maddale.

Police arrested 10 people and seized more than $1m in cash and assets in Operation Maddale. Photo / NZME

At the time he was a patched member of the Comancheros, the court heard at his sentencing this afternoon.

He told a report writer he joined the gang "out of silliness" and was influenced by his peers and the "glamorous lifestyle".

"It appears you were enticed by having an easier life, an 'easier vibe' to use words attributed to you," Judge Kathryn Maxwell said at Auckland District Court.

"You told the report writer that you were taken advantage of, the 'doormat' of the gang ... and asked to store the methamphetamine in your garage."

During a search warrant police found two black supermarket chiller bags in the man's garage, each with five bags containing approximately 1kg of methamphetamine each.

"In total – over 10kg of meth was located in your garage," said Judge Maxwell.

"The current average price of 1kg is $180,000, therefore the value of methamphetamine seized from your address was $1.8m."

The man was sentenced to five years and 11 months imprisonment for two charges of being in possession of the class A drug for supply, and one charge of possession, between February and July 2019.

He sat silently in the dock with a mask on and his head bowed.

Several high-end vehicles were seized including a Porsche Macan, Jeep Wrangler and three Harley Davidsons. Photo / NZME

"In short, the global quantity of methamphetamine involved in your offending was at least 11.5kg," said Judge Maxwell.

But barrister Shane Tait said his client had "limited awareness and scale of the operation".

Judge Maxwell added: "The role which you played was largely under the direction, or at least supervision, of those higher up in the gang."

He "de-patched" from the gang in 2019 due to "personal differences" the court heard. He had previously also been involved with the Head Hunters gang.

The investigation seized 20kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $12 million.

More than a million dollars in cash and assets were seized, including a swathe of luxury vehicles including Porsche Macan, Jeep Wrangler, three Harley Davidsons, a Ford Ranger, a Yamaha bike, and a jet ski.

Jewellery, including a necklace worth more than $70,000, was also seized.

In September 2018 police commenced Operation Maddale. They focused on an address in New Lynn where the distribution of methamphetamine - and receipt of cash from the sale of the drug - took place, the court heard.

The operation was terminated on August 7, 2019.

Judge Maxwell said the man made a number of "poor life choices".

"You clearly expressed remorse when you spoke with the probation officer, and I have no doubt if you could turn back time, you would do so.

"You of course have two young children who will need you."