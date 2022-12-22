Dollars and sense: Does social investment work?

Calculating the “return on investment” in social programmes may lead to better outcomes – but what’s the measure of success?

We all know that Christmas is a terrible time for most people’s finances. And this year is particularly tough, with the global economy seemingly under siege from almost every angle.

So it may or may not put your own finances in perspective when you consider that the government coughed up more than $150 billion in the 2022 financial year. What did it get for all that dosh? Well, there was superannuation, of course, and the rest of the social welfare system, education, healthcare, roads, justice, soldiers, national parks, and a whole bunch of ministries, crown entities and institutes.

It’s a lot of money – about 42 per cent of the value of all of our nation’s goods and services produced in one year. And to make sure there is accountability, the public service employs auditors and accountants to ensure it’s all been lawfully spent. But they don’t generally ask whether it has been spent well or wisely. That is the domain of the politicians who govern them, and every election year, the public get to have their say on the wisdom of those choices.

But even politicians can find it hard to evaluate the outcomes of their own spending. In a recent report, Auditor-General John Ryan warned, “It is often not clear to the public or Parliament what outcomes are being sought by governments, how that translates into spending, and ultimately, what is being achieved with the public money the government spends … Reporting is often fragmented and spread between different organisations. It is left to Parliament and the public to piece together both what has been spent and what has been achieved. In many cases, this is not possible.”

These questions – Where does all the money go? What does it do? – troubled former prime minister Sir Bill English. By the end of his eight years as finance minister, he was spending about $70 billion a year, which seemed like a lot at the time. But was it making things better? Worse?

English and his advisers developed a suite of tools they called social investment, which attempted to answer the awkward question of what the state’s expenditure accomplished and how it could be improved. A social investment agency was established, pilots launched, papers and reports written.

In 2017, the government changed. Some of the social investment apparatus was absorbed into the Labour government’s new wellbeing framework. But most of it was abandoned. English retired from Parliament and National’s subsequent leaders were too distracted fighting an internal civil war to discuss public sector reform.

But social investment has risen again, championed by National’s new finance spokesperson and deputy leader, Nicola Willis. A former Fonterra executive and senior adviser to English and his predecessor, Sir John Key, Willis intends to place social investment at the heart of a future National government. And Labour has reacted strongly, with Finance Minister Grant Robertson accusing National of plotting “the privatisation of the welfare system”.Yet, some left-wing commentators have been cautiously supportive of the approach.

“Temporary” housing

So, what is social investment? Willis illustrates it by comparing two housing policies, both developed by National and massively expanded under Labour. The first was the 2016 funding boost for emergency accommodation, introduced by then social housing minister Paula Bennett. It attempted to address the growing number of people sleeping in cars, garages, tents or parks while waiting for state housing.

Bennett’s solution was to spend $41 million on moving the 5000 people on the waiting list into motel rooms for a few days or weeks. This was supposed to be a temporary measure until the housing crisis was solved.

But six years later, the housing crisis remains unsolved. In June, the waiting list for social housing was 26,664. The emergency accommodation policy has cost more than $1 billion.

In September, TVNZ’s Sunday programme screened an investigation by Kristin Hall revealing the dire conditions of Rotorua’s emergency housing facilities. More than 500 families were crowded into motel rooms along Rotorua’s Golden Mile. There were fights, fires, P shops, car crashes, gang members working security and having sex with the residents. Many of the rooms were clearly unfit for human habitation, but the state was paying above commercial rates for them. Some residents had returned to life in tents because they felt safer there.

Hall interviewed a woman who’d been evicted while heavily pregnant and gave birth in her car to a baby who died a few weeks later.

In mid-December, the government announced an overhaul of emergency housing after a review of the policy. The findings of the review had not been made public as the Listener went to press.

For Willis, Rotorua highlights everything that can go wrong with the traditional approach to government welfare.

Fenton street in Rotorua. The emergency accommodation policy has cost more than $1 billion. Photo / Andrew Warner

“The Ministry of Social Development has a contracted requirement to house people, so there’s a single metric, and it is meeting it in the way that the government has funded it to.

“But underneath it all, why do we want to house people? It’s because we acknowledge that without stable housing, people are far less likely to have good outcomes across a range of measures, from school attendance to health to employment. And when you break it down, emergency housing is not providing stability of housing. But we’re spending literally $1 million a day on it.

“What we want for these families is stable, ongoing housing, not them moving from one motel to the next.”

Compare this with the Healthy Homes initiative. In 2013, National introduced a pilot scheme to insulate the homes of children it identified as being at risk of contracting rheumatic fever, a disease that can cause serious health problems in later life. “We could have done a bunch of stuff with GP visits and hospital discharges and medicines,” says Willis, “but actually, what are we trying to achieve? We want fewer kids needing to go to hospital because they’re sick. What is making them sick? Unhealthy homes. So, it’s getting to the root cause of issues and addressing that, rather than the symptoms.”

The programme was broadened in 2016 to focus on providing warm, dry and healthy housing to low-income families and pregnant women. In October, a Ministry of Health report found Healthy Homes reduced hospitalisations by 20 per cent. Labour intends to expand the programme to the entire country.

Data mining

Prediction is difficult, especially about the future. Since the outbreak of Covid in early 2020, Te Pūnaha Matatini, the Auckland-based Centre of Research Excellence for complex systems, has developed sophisticated statistical models to predict the trajectory of the pandemic. A crucial component of that modelling is the Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI), a vast database of records for millions of New Zealanders, hosted by Stats NZ. It integrates almost every data set in the state sector: you are almost certainly in there. As we interact with the education, health, welfare, justice, tax and immigration systems, the information feeds into our IDI records.

People get nervous when they learn the government is collating all our confidential information, so Stats NZ emphasises the very strict protocols and privacy regulations around access to the IDI. When data is made available to researchers, it is anonymised and stripped of any identifying features. But the tool is still powerful, and it allowed Te Pūnaha Matatini to model and predict the path of the pandemic as it passed from person to person, through schools, homes and workplaces, and to estimate the impact of different measures – the efficacy of lockdowns, different vaccination rates or different alert levels.

The database was established in 2011. Its expansion across the public sector was championed by English, who saw it as a key component of social investment. Researchers and officials could use it to model poor social outcomes: poverty, chronic illness, long-term unemployment, imprisonment, early death. Like pandemics, these events jump from life to life, moving between generations, replicating and infecting communities. And, like a pandemic, sometimes they are preventable.

In 2016, Treasury published a social investment study describing “risk factors at birth”, based on an analysis of the IDI. It showed that newborns with a caregiver who had served a custodial sentence, who were born into families that had interacted with Oranga Tamariki – the Ministry for Children – or who were reliant on benefits at the time of birth were at higher risk of poor outcomes later in life.

Which may not sound surprising. But because of the power of its data infrastructure, the government can pinpoint children born into these circumstances and track them as they grow up. And sadly, it will observe some of them acquiring mental or physical health problems, or entering the welfare or criminal justice systems. Many will face all of these outcomes.

But the number of children born with these risk factors is fairly small: less than 3000 a year. Wouldn’t it be better to support them before they experienced these problems? And, English wondered as finance minister, wouldn’t it also be a lot cheaper?

When he left Parliament in 2018, English co-founded a company, ImpactLab. The chief executive is his daughter, Maria English. The company motto is “Do Good, Better”, and it calculates the social value of programmes run by charities and community organisations (Listener, July 3, 2021). It’s a small-scale version of social investment: the work English tried to get the government to do.

It uses its data sets and analytical tools to put a dollar value on an agency’s work – the “social return on investment”, or SROI. For instance, if an NGO insulates a house, and that improves the health of the family living in it, what’s the long-term impact in reduced spending on healthcare and welfare? What’s the monetary value of the improved academic performance and increased employment prospects for that family’s children?

Asked for examples of high SROI success stories, Maria English points to a family violence programme aimed at men served with police safety orders in Auckland and a “relationship-based” model of healthcare in Rotorua.

The “Five cars” factor

Willis sees the delivery of welfare, housing and healthcare as being data-driven, allowing community-based organisations to make early, targeted interventions. She’s quick to stress this won’t replace the current welfare system. Rather, it will complement it for the people the current system doesn’t help. About 15 per cent of the population consumes half of the yearly spend in public services.

Their needs are complex, ongoing. They’re the people who most need support, but they’re also the hardest to help. And that’s partly because the systems are designed for the other 85 per cent. Dame Tariana Turia, the former leader of the Māori Party, described this as “the five cars up the driveway problem” – the cars representing different government agencies all simultaneously attempting to solve different symptoms of a family’s problems without interacting with each other, or ever addressing the deeper causes.

What could go wrong? On a rainy morning in late October, Willis delivered a lecture on social investment at Victoria University of Wellington’s law school. It was a mostly friendly crowd. Bill English was there, along with a scattering of National MPs. “This is the most exciting lecture I’ve ever heard,” one woman announced during the question and answer section, “and I’m not just saying that because I work for the National Party.”

National finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis sees the delivery of welfare, housing and healthcare as being data-driven, allowing community-based organisations to make early, targeted interventions. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Inequality researcher Max Rashbrooke was there, too, and asked the most pointed question of the day: Will all of National’s policies be subject to the social investment criteria? Had the party, for example, analysed the impact of its policy to ban gang patches? Willis admitted they hadn’t; the data wasn’t there. But even if the data is there, Rashbrooke is worried about how social investment will work in practice. “The main risk is being blinded by data,” he says. “Social investment could lead you to just fund some very small programmes with clear cost-benefit ratios, even if there are much more sweeping policies out there that we fundamentally know will work, but for which there isn’t fine-grained data.

“Even the data scientists I know who work in government, and who you’d expect to be enthusiastic about this, sometimes roll their eyes, because there just isn’t, and maybe never will be, data as to what ‘works’ for an awful lot of what government does. Also, what counts as ‘working’ – what’s the measurement? If it’s cost savings to government, that just becomes an excuse to kick people off benefits. If it’s something wider, how do you measure that?”

But Rashbrooke is not a complete sceptic. When Willis’ talk was over, a group of attendees stood outside discussing the content. The Victoria University law school is a magnificent wooden building situated across the road from the Beehive. It’s one of the holy places of the public service: many of its chief executives and mandarins were trained there. Their high-rise buildings containing thousands of consultants, diplomats, policy analysts and lawyers – the bureaucratic elite that delivers government policy and runs the country – looked down on us. “I thought that lecture was useless,” someone said. “No new ideas. Nothing at all.”

“I don’t know about that,” Rashbrooke replied. He glanced up at the office buildings. “The idea that the state should evaluate its spending, to ask itself what works and shift funds to those programmes – it pains me to say this, but that is a genuinely radical idea.”

Safe house

An agency helping police to head off family violence is making a demonstrable difference.

Ranjna Patel is the founder of Gandhi Nivas, a family violence intervention programme operating in partnership with Counties Manukau police. The organisation provides temporary housing for men who have been served with a police safety order. These can be issued by police if they believe family violence has occurred or is threatening to occur, and they prohibit the person served from making contact with the protected person or any dependants for up to 10 days.

They’re intended to create space for potential perpetrators and victims of domestic violence to seek help. The police served nearly 24,000 safety orders in 2021. “But,” says Patel, “when these men are removed from their homes, most of them have nowhere to go. They sleep at a friend’s house or in their car, and the next morning they’re back at home, saying they need a shower, or they need to get changed.

“Many of them are interested in taking an anger management course, but that costs $1800 and courses can take months to access. The NGOs [non-governmental organisations] that might support them work weekdays from nine to five, but the crisis almost always happens at night or during the weekend.”

Gandhi Nivas operates three houses in Auckland. Once a man is served with a police safety order, officers drive him to one of the houses.

Ranjna Patel, founder of Gandhi Nivas, a family violence intervention programme. Photo / Supplied

“It’s so important to have the right conversations at the right time, so the staff are trained and qualified, not volunteers,” Patel says.

“We notify the man’s family that he’s arrived and warn them if he leaves again. We provide a clean bed, drug and alcohol counselling. If they’re unemployed, we help them polish their CVs, look for work, give them shoes and a jacket to wear to the interview. We can help them navigate Work and Income or connect them with a local GP.

“People ask me why I’m helping the scum of the earth – why spend all that effort supporting men who are domestic abusers?” Her answer is that it works.

In 2021, Gandhi Nivas worked with social value analysis company ImpactLab to quantify the organisation’s social return on investment. It found, unsurprisingly, that being served with a police safety order was a high risk factor for poor life outcomes: it’s an indicator for drug and alcohol abuse, mental and physical health issues, criminal convictions and having your children placed into care.

Gandhi Nivas had collaborated with Massey University to study its work since it began in 2014, so had years of data. It knew that men who went through its programme were far less likely to reoffend.

The ImpactLab analysis found that each man who passes through one of the homes costs the organisation $657. And the social value generated – increased employment, better health, reduced offending, reduced violence – was $12,726 for each participant. The “social return on investment” was calculated at $12.80 for every dollar invested in Gandhi Nivas.

“The police want 40 more houses around the country,” says Patel.

Reaching out

A Rotorua health practice’s relationship-based model is helping “invisible” patients.

Dr Alastair McLean’s GP clinic covers the most deprived area in the country. His patients at the Western Heights Health Centre in Rotorua are predominantly Māori, and about half of his current client base lives in emergency housing. He’s been practising there for 25 years and has always focused on community-based healthcare. “But,” he says, “there was always a subgroup in that community that simply didn’t access primary care. They were invisible to everyone.”

These were people who didn’t trust the health system, or didn’t know it was available for them and their children. “So, instead of getting early treatment for skin lesions or respiratory conditions, they’d eventually present to an emergency department with a chronic condition that was much harder to treat.”

McLean and his practice developed a relationship-based model of healthcare. Instead of patients coming to him, he and his fellow GPs and nurses went to them. They visited daycare centres, made connections with families, held community clinics and visited homes. They identified children with chronic conditions and helped them access the care that they needed. “We weren’t there to diagnose people, just to build those relationships,” McLean says.

They tried to democratise medicine. “It’s easier to teach people how to deal with an outbreak of nits – to just give them the shampoo and let them treat themselves rather than having a physician dealing with secondary infections from untreated infestations.”

McLean could see his approach making a difference. But it was hard to get funding. “We’d moved away from the traditional medical model. People thought all that waffle about relationships and belonging and resilience doesn’t work, even though we had good data showing that it did.”

Social value analysis company ImpactLab took McLean’s data and used it to calculate the social return on investment in his approach to healthcare. It found that every dollar spent on McLean’s relationship-based model generated $14.20 in social value. It was staggeringly effective.

“Often, the people who most need access to essential services are the least likely to benefit from them,” ImpactLab chief executive Maria English says. “But it’s no one’s job to find those people, build those relationships and help them get that access.”