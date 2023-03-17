Three children and a teacher were rushed by wandering dogs during a school camp in the Bay of Islands.

Council animal control staff, with help from police, are investigating a complaint about wandering dogs threatening children during a school camp in the Bay of Islands.

Three children and one teacher were rushed by dogs on the night of March 9 at Whitiora Marae, at Te Tii, about 20km north of Kerikeri.

Rochelle Deane, environmental services manager for the Far North District Council, said no injuries were reported.

No accurate description of the dogs could be given because it was dark at the time, and it was not clear where the dogs came from.

Two members of the council’s animal management team visited a property on Te Tii Rd believed to be the home of dogs that were suspected of straying.

It was the second time staff had visited the property to discuss the dogs.

The property owners were uncooperative on both occasions, Deane said.

The team would visit the property again and had asked the police for help.

The children and teacher are understood to have been from Kerikeri Primary School, one of a number of schools to hold regular noho marae (marae stays) at Whitiora.



