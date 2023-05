The incident was reported to police at 2.10pm on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly threatened and a dog stolen in Mount Maunganui yesterday.

Police received a report about 2.10pm of the incident at Blake Park.

Police did not confirm if a weapon was involved.

A spokeswoman said police were looking into the incident and urged anyone with information about this incident, or those involved, to call 105 and quote event number P054720185.