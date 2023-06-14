Dog shot by police after seriously injuring Christchurch resident

The dog seriously injured a person. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch police shot and killed a dog at a Christchurch home last night after it attacked a resident.

The person was seriously injured as a result of the incident, police have confirmed.

A large police turnout was triggered by the attack on Truman Rd, in the northwestern suburb of Bryndwr shortly before 6pm last night.

Police made an attempt to restrain the dog, but were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson said in a statement there was an immediate risk to human life, so officers made the decision to shoot the dog.

“Unfortunately the dog died at the scene.”

The injured resident was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the attack.

Seven police vehicles could be seen parked on Truman Rd, along with three ambulance vehicles and a fire engine.

A photographer at the scene could see a woman crying on the footpath whilst police stood nearby.