Angela Beer's dogs Wolf (left) and Kramer were stolen after her house was broken into. Photo / Supplied

A dog daycare owner has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of two treasured pooches who were stolen from her Auckland home.

Pets and Pats owner Angela Beer is distraught after 3-year-old Wolf, a standard schnauzer, and 5-year-old Kramer, a pug x griffin, were taken from her Grey Lynn property.

Beer has put out a flyer online offering the large sum to whoever provides information that leads to finding them.

The successful Dragon's Den contestant and founder of Hello Dolly - an international award winning brand of tools for women - said other things were stolen but she only cares for her dogs back.

"I don't have kids, they are my kids," wrote Beer.

According to information on the flyer, the offender has been seen on CCTV footage.

They are described as a Caucasian male in their 40's of medium build, 1.8m tall with dark hair.

She claims the man is known to police but his current whereabouts is unknown. The flyer said the alleged offender may be in Auckland, north of Auckland or the Coromandel.

Wolf and Kramer are both rescue dogs and suffer from separation anxiety, wrote Angela.

Kramer was also currently under vet-care and required daily medication.

"I am absolutely heartbroken and beside myself with worry."

In the appeal for help, Beer stated that all information would be treated as confidential and no questions asked.

Information can be submitted through a questionnaire at the bottom of the flyer or by calling police on 105 and quoting file number 220123/3137.

Police have been approached about the burglary.