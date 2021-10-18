Dog only occupant of car that went into water near Daly's Wharf in Akaroa

A dog has had a lucky escape after being the only occupant of a car that went into the water in Akaroa. Photo / Hamish Clark

A dog has had a lucky escape after being the only occupant of a car that went into the water in Akaroa.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they received reports of a motor vehicle accident and a car going into the water near the Daly's Wharf boat ramp at about 1.25pm.

On arrival, the only occupant of the car was a dog who had managed to escape, they said.

The car was still in the water about 2pm and police were organising the removal of it.

Two appliances from the Akaroa and Little River station were in attendance.