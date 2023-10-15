Dog falls into grave at Auckland funeral moments before coffin is lowered

Cochise the dog slipped on the green matting after being let off his leash by a child.

An Auckland funeral took an interesting turn after a dog jumped into the grave-site.

The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on multiple social media platforms.

Cochise the dog, who was initially leash-free, attended his uncle George’s burial in Auckland on Friday with his owner Paulie. However, the funeral took a surprising turn when one of the kids there unclipped his lead.

Cochise is seen sitting at the bottom of the grave and staring up at the coffin that is ready to be lowered in the viral video.

Paulie told Yahoo News Australia Cochise slipped on the green matting while investigating the hole in the ground.

“He was in there for a few minutes while the priest gave his eulogy, and he was barking the whole time,” Paulie said.

When the coffin is moved and a man is unable to free him, he jumps into the grave to rescue the dog.

Not surprisingly, the video has gone viral on the internet, receiving nearly 20,000 upvotes on Reddit in a matter of hours on Saturday.

“I’ve been told there would be bones here... most likely your dog’s argument,” one person joked in the comments.

Many took issue with how laid-back the reaction was to the dog’s antics. However, kiwis flooded the comments explaining our dry sense of humour.

“This looks like New Zealand. Some of the most chilled and friendly Kiwis have an extremely dry sense of humour. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen people from other countries misinterpret it as a**hole vibes,” one person wrote.