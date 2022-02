A dog has died in an early morning house fire in Lyttelton. Photo / Bevan Conley

A dog has died in an early morning house fire in Lyttelton.

Emergency services received multiple reports of a house fire on Jacksons Rd after 6am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Brodie Keay said the house was significantly damaged in the blaze, but no one was reported injured and the owners are accounted for.

The dog was found dead inside.

Crews were unable to determine the cause of the blaze, and a fire investigator is due this morning.