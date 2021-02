A child has been taken to Starship Hospital after a serious dog attack in Taranaki. Photo / File

A young child has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a dog attack in Taranaki.

Emergency services were called to a Waiiti Beach property in Taranaki at 1.15pm on Saturday after reports of a serious dog attack.

A St John spokeswoman told the Herald the child was in a serious condition and had been transported in a helicopter to Waikato Hospital.

Police say the Dog Control were also called to the scene. They did not know what would happen to the dog.