A black flag has been raised at Milford beach due to wastewater overflow. Photo / Dean Purcell

Several popular Auckland beaches have been deemed too dangerous to swim at due to sewage in the water.

Safeswim has advised against swimming the beaches along Castor Bay, on the east coast of the North Shore, due to wastewater overflow.

As of 5.26pm on December 13, the wastewater overflow sensor reading showed a very high risk.

“Kia ora everyone, we’ve raised black flags at Castor Bay, Wairau Outlet, Milford and Milford South due to a wastewater overflow.

“These ‘do not swim’ black flags will be in place until Friday afternoon. A black flag means there is a very high risk of illness from swimming.

“You won’t see a black flag at the beaches, rather the flags are displayed on the Safeswim website,” Watercare said in an online post on Wednesday.

Safeswim said overflows are more common in wet weather but can happen in dry weather if pipes are blocked or damaged.

Safeswim's website has an interactive map which shows what beaches are safe to swim at (green dots) and which are not (black and red dots). Photo / Supplied.

Wastewater overflows occur when sewage spills out from gully traps, manholes, engineered overflow points or pump stations. It then flows into backyards or waterways and the sea.

Judges Bay in Parnell and Weymouth beaches in South Auckland are also under a very high water risk due to sewage contamination.

Ten Auckland beaches have a “long-term alert” against swimming because results of water quality samples consistently fail to meet national guidelines.

In October, a tennis court-sized sinkhole led to more than eight million litres of wastewater flowing into the Waitematā Harbour.

The spill resulted in dozens of beaches across Auckland being closed, some for several weeks.

How do I know if a place is safe to swim?

People should avoid swimming for two to three days after heavy or extended periods of rain, even if it looks clear.

Collecting shellfish and fishing are also not recommended when there is poor water quality.

See up-to-date information on water quality on websites such as LAWA, Safeswim (Auckland), Greater Wellington or other council websites

Pay attention to and follow signs or notices posted near swimming spots spots

Use your eyes; if a creek, estuary or other spot looks or smells unusual then trust your gut and steer clear

Avoid swimming near things that could contaminate the water such as water outlets, livestock or bird nesting sites

If you suspect an overflow you can contact Watercare Services, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 09 442-2222 (press 1), or report a fault online.