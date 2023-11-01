Armed police surrounded a house on Borich Rd in Sunnyvale this morning and shouted at the occupants to come out with their hands on their heads. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police surrounded a house on Borich Rd in Sunnyvale this morning and shouted at the occupants to come out with their hands on their heads. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Armed Offenders Squad has surrounded a house in Sunnyvale and has been calling for the occupants to come out with their hands on their heads.

Police arrived at the house on Borich Rd just after 5am, with armed officers wearing hazardous chemical suits.

Officers were using a megaphone and shouting at those inside not to hide and to “stop mucking around”.

“This is the Auckland Armed Offenders Squad. Your house is surrounded by armed police,” they could be heard saying.

“We have a search warrant for your property. We will not be leaving. Hurry up. Do not hide - you will be found.”

Numerous police cars cordoned off Borich Rd in Sunnyvale while the operation was underway this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have been at the scene since around 5am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people were seen being taken into custody but police appeared to be talking to a third occupant who would not come out.

“Walk out with your hands on your head, don’t hide inside. Hurry up - stop mucking around,” they said.

“Follow my instructions and you will be looked after.”

A third person has now come out and been taken into custody.

Two fire appliances were parked on nearby Parrs Cross Rd and St John ambulance was on standby. The police Eagle helicopter was also hovering above.

Cordons have now been stood down but police remain at the address.

Police have executed a search warrant but the terms of the warrant are unknown. The Herald has requested further comment from police.

The cordons have now been removed but police are still at the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward



