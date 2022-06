Police said it would provide an update later about the number of vehicles involved or any injuries. Photo / File

Two people have died in a crash on Otorohanga Road, State Highway 3 in Waikato tonight.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash after it was reported to police at 9.15pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.