Thames-Coromandel ratepayers have been given a 13.2% increase.
Thames-Coromandel District Council has approved its 2024-2034 long-term plan, but it has been described as a burden by one senior official who has suggested they “bend the arm of central government”.
District councillor Peter Revell thanked all those involved in the process at a council meeting on Thursday before taking aim at the related work and costs involved in the process.
“I just think it is crazy that we have to go through this every three years,” Revell said.
“I think if there is anything we can do as a council to bend the arm of central government that releases us from such a huge burden so frequently, it would be to the benefit of us all, it would be to the benefit of ratepayers in terms of the costs that are involved.
“In saying that I’m acknowledging what a phenomenal volume of work that has been for everybody; if we do get the opportunity to affect change, we should do that.”
“This is a plan for the future, and we have to execute it.”
Total capital expenditure over the next 10 years was now $744.7m, an increase of $500,000 from what was initially proposed.
The $8.9m was taken from the capital expenditure budget and $500,000 from the operational expenditure budget while there had been inclusion of additional items totalling $2.5m in operational expenditure over the 10-year period (2024-2034).
There had also been inclusion of an additional $7.02m in capital expenditure projects and rephrasing of $2.45m in capital expenditure projects.
A summary of changes to the LTP showed the council would increase fees and charges in 2024/25 by 3% to help keep rates manageable.
The council also resolved to include three additional capital expenditure projects in the LTP which were not included in the consultation document or draft capex list included as a supporting document for consultation.
That included an additional $1.3m in the roading activity for year one for the Thornton Bay Slip stabilisation project (100% externally funded).
An additional $3.5m was added in the water supply activity budget from year four (2027/28) to year eight (2031/32) for an extension of the Hāhei water supply network, and an additional $2.1m in the rubbish and recycling activity budget over years one and two for replacement of the Whitianga transfer station.