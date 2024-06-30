Ratepayers have been handed a 13.2% increase with $8.9 million removed from the LTP which had been previously set aside for refurbishment of the council’s MacKay St offices.

Councillors agreed to accept the LTP as laid out in the agenda, applauding after their acceptance of the document.

The council agreed a final decision on the building be deferred until further investigations are completed on a proposed leasehold arrangement option, not included in the LTP consultation document.

The investigation is expected to be reported back to the council before December.

The council further resolved to include an additional operational budget of $35,000 in year one of the long-term plan (2024-2034) for the investigation of a new option for a leasehold arrangement.

That budget was to cover an investigation on one new site including geotechnical and land contamination investigations, and survey at an estimated cost of $20,000.

Also included was an independent assessment to understand the risks of remaining in the current council building on, at an estimated cost of up to $15,000.

The proposed average total rates increase for the first year of the LTP had increased from 12.9% in the consultation document.

Councillor John Grant said the LTP process had been way above his expectation in regard to how it was executed, he was also disappointed with aspects of it, some of which he didn’t agree with.

“Things have been included in this plan that I don’t personally agree with, but I will also add that that is democracy, and democracy at work.”

He thanked staff for their willingness to work and make sure the process was understood.

It was testament to a very robust process, he said.

Deputy mayor and meeting chairman Terry Walker thanked council staff.

“This is a plan for the future, and we have to execute it.”

Total capital expenditure over the next 10 years was now $744.7m, an increase of $500,000 from what was initially proposed.

The $8.9m was taken from the capital expenditure budget and $500,000 from the operational expenditure budget while there had been inclusion of additional items totalling $2.5m in operational expenditure over the 10-year period (2024-2034).

There had also been inclusion of an additional $7.02m in capital expenditure projects and rephrasing of $2.45m in capital expenditure projects.

A summary of changes to the LTP showed the council would increase fees and charges in 2024/25 by 3% to help keep rates manageable.

The council also resolved to include three additional capital expenditure projects in the LTP which were not included in the consultation document or draft capex list included as a supporting document for consultation.

That included an additional $1.3m in the roading activity for year one for the Thornton Bay Slip stabilisation project (100% externally funded).

An additional $3.5m was added in the water supply activity budget from year four (2027/28) to year eight (2031/32) for an extension of the Hāhei water supply network, and an additional $2.1m in the rubbish and recycling activity budget over years one and two for replacement of the Whitianga transfer station.







