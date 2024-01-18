People enjoy wine tasting in the underground cellar at Elephant Hill Winery.

Three prominent wineries Elephant Hill, Clearview Estate, and Te Awanga Estate, alongside four esteemed local wineries, Topsy Turvey, Helio Wines, Organised Chaos and Swift Wines will headline the inaugural Te Awanga Wine Festival to be held on February 3.

The organiser and owner of Kin, Alice McKinley says the event is an immersive celebration set to enchant wine enthusiasts.

“This unmissable event will spotlight the diverse offerings of Hawke’s Bay’s premier wineries situated along the picturesque Te Awanga Wine Strip,” McKinley said.

“Complementing these remarkable vintners will be three exclusive guest bars—Supernova Pop-up Cocktail Bar, The National Distillery and Brave Brewing.

“We’ve crafted a jam-packed schedule within the festival to elevate it above standard wine gatherings, offering attendees a truly unique experience.”

The inaugural Te Awanga Wine Festival will be held on February 3, 2024.

Co-founder and CTO (Chief Tasting Officer) of WineFriend, Yvonne Lorkin, is guest speaker at Elephant Hill and one of the world’s leading authorities on all things cheese, Juliet Harbutt, will be holding a cheese and wine masterclass at Te Awanga Estate.”

McKinley said the event’s mission was to share the craft and excellence of winemaking, particularly spotlighting the distinctive coastal wines of Te Awanga, known for their fresh, crisp, fruity and citrus-infused notes that perfectly complement the summer season.

“Where else in New Zealand can you find such a concentration of award-winning wineries in such close proximity? This event has been a long time coming, and it’s an absolute pleasure to make it a reality.

“The Te Awanga Wine Festival is not just about exceptional wines but an entire experience. Attendees can look forward to masterclasses at each winery, live bands, an array of popular food trucks, a gift on arrival, and a convenient hop-on-hop-off shuttle service or a scenic walkable pathway with pop-up bars linking the pillar wineries.”

Tickets are $65. There are convenient bus options from Hastings, Napier, Taradale, and Havelock North for $20 return.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, Elephant Hill, Te Awanga Estate CellarDoor, or for orders of 10 or more, directly from alice@wearekin.co.nz

Event Details:

● Date: February 3, 2024

● Location: Te Awanga Wine Strip, Hawke’s Bay



